Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce sales of $2.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $4.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 million to $10.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 2,609,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,505. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $209.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,821 shares of company stock worth $54,587 in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

