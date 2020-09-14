Storm Trading Down 28.5% This Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and IDEX. During the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00283073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00115298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.01567972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00191911 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, WazirX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Radar Relay, YoBit, Bitbns, Coinnest, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

