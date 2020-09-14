STRAKS Price Hits $0.0006 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $13,354.10 and $81.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,283.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.18 or 0.03492609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.72 or 0.02146307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00464162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00843508 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00595318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

