Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Reaches One Day Volume of $27.29 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bancor Network, Binance and Ethfinex. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00287126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00112984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.01532197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00207952 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Coinone, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.