Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Trading Up 9.8%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares were up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 410,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 411,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBBP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 34.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 135,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 357,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

