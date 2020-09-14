Swap Price Down 1.4% This Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Swap has a total market cap of $265,707.68 and $40,349.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00287912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00112808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.01535580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00206607 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.