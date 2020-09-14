Swerve Hits Market Cap of $23.07 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Swerve has a market cap of $23.07 million and approximately $56.81 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00051452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00288130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00115486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.01569228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00191781 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 4,830,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,360,273 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

