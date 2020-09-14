Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.01 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SYM stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 22.50 ($0.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. Symphony Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 5.02 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.49.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

