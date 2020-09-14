Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.01 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
SYM stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 22.50 ($0.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. Symphony Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 5.02 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.49.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile
