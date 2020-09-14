Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Up 15%

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) shot up 15% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $9.99. 652,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 324,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several research firms recently commented on SYRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $397.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,485. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

