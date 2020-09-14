SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.59

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 13679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

