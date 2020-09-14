Tael (WABI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Tael has a market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tael has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $10.00, $24.72 and $5.22.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.85 or 0.04653249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00061519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $13.96, $4.92, $18.11, $62.56, $119.16, $10.00, $34.91, $5.22, $24.72, $6.32 and $7.20. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

