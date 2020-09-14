Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.61

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.61 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 16301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

