Terra (LUNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.93 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $119.93 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003023 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Coinone and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00288130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00115486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.01569228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00191781 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 997,419,811 coins and its circulating supply is 385,768,795 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

