The Force Protocol Price Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008057 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024831 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002752 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

