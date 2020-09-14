Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $35.21 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $35.21 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007350 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026011 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003663 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

