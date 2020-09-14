ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $2,072.10 or 0.19437134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $179.62 million and approximately $35,007.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00279048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00112826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.01533583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00204411 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.