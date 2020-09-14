Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Tops $223,406.61

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $223,406.61 and approximately $10.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.68 or 0.04731264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005191 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00061917 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

