Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.04% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,932,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,033,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,198,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP raised its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.08. 3,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,682. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

