Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0094

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $114,552.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.84 or 0.04654464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00061521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

