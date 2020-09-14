Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells $34,260.72 in Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 32,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,260.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,633,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,537.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
TMBR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 155,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,059. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $12.60.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
