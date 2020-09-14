Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells $34,260.72 in Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 32,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,260.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,633,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,537.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TMBR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 155,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,059. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.