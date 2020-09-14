TOP Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, TOP has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $266,243.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00296886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00115972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01571030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00194895 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

