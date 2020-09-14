Traceability Chain Market Capitalization Hits $686,936.05 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $686,936.05 and approximately $42.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00072300 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00287496 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001590 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044669 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

