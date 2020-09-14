Tripio (TRIO) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $355,642.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.04716097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00062031 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

