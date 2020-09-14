Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 18.6%

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) shares shot up 18.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.71. 5,110,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 1,671,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

