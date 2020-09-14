tru Independence LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $6.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,508.83. 2,128,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,548.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,392.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,030.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

