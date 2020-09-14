tru Independence LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

UNH traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.32. 83,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $286.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.