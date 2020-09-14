tru Independence LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,077.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after buying an additional 27,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,182,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.96. 230,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,884,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

