tru Independence LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.88. 68,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,718. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.97 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

