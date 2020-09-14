TrueFeedBack (TFB) Market Cap Tops $979,981.98

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $979,981.98 and $66,420.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00286589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.01565809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00190988 BTC.

