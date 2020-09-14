TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.36 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Kuna and CoinTiger. TrueUSD has a market cap of $475.38 million and $56.36 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00286589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.01565809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00190988 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 474,050,927 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Koinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Crex24, Upbit, Zebpay, Binance, Cryptopia, Bitso, Kuna, HitBTC, HBUS, WazirX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

