Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002320 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $15,128.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

