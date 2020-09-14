UGAS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $596,169.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $596,169.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.04716097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00062031 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

