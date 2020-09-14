Unikoin Gold Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Million (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bittrex, Kucoin and OKEx. Unikoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,326.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00287932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00113024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.01530505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00207298 BTC.

About Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold launched on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,397,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com . The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

