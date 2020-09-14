Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years.

NYSE UHT opened at $64.09 on Monday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $315,995. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

