Uquid Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.86 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $33.41 million and $12.86 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00032495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDAX and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00047068 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.64 or 0.04801272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062586 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, IDAX, CoinExchange, IDEX, OOOBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.