Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,529,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,402,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.