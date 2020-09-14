USDX [Lighthouse] Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $632,649.63 and $1,200.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,309.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.02139472 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001843 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00752332 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,768,744 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

