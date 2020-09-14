Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading 9% Higher

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 206,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 235,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaccinex Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 1,126,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,420.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaccinex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

