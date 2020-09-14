VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 711,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,798. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

