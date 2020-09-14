VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 6,977.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Shares of RSX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,972,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

