Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) is Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 263.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 94,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $74.10.

