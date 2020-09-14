Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

