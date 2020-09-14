Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading Up 15.6%

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was up 15.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 832,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 126,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VERO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

