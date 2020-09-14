Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $14.47 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinEgg and LiteBit.eu. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and $2.06 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,506,347 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit, Bitsane, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, QBTC, Upbit, Coinroom, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

