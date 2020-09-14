VIBE Market Capitalization Reaches $4.10 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $139,603.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046754 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.36 or 0.04719645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

