VideoCoin (VID) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $201,773.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.