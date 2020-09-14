Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Shares Up 13.6%

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) shares shot up 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $35.16. 278,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 223,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 51.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 276.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 235.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

