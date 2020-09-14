Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.71 ($70.25).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.20 ($80.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

ETR:VNA traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €60.92 ($71.67). 1,027,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.87 and a 200 day moving average of €51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

