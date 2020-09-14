Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 17.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 8.8% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.56. 109,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,726. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

