VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 3,854,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,802,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $276.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. Analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

